A career military officer, now retired, writes in the Roundup of his oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States and argues that his oath “still stands.” (“Losing our freedoms fast” — Roundup, June 12)
He is absolutely correct. The oath does not expire and cannot be rescinded. Violating it is a dereliction of the oath and a perjury, and when the violation occurs in the course of government employment, it should be prosecuted as felony perjury.
But reading the rest of his letter, one has to wonder if this career military officer has ever even read the Constitution he swore to uphold and defend against all enemies foreign and domestic. His complaints about President Trump allegedly violating it by “suppressing the vote” of citizens and minorities never happened, and one has to wonder what he is talking about.
And yes, of course you can peaceably assemble to petition government for redress of grievances without the intervention of forceful police and armed troops — but that does not include any right to destroy property and loot the stores and shoot the people, which is an insurrection justifying military intervention.
This career military officer is right on the edge of violating his oath when he says, in his last sentence, “Democracy is ours to keep or to lose.” No, it is not. The word “democracy” does not appear in our U.S. Constitution, and the Founders of our Constitution knew that history has shown that “democracies have ever been spectacles of turbulence and contention; have ever been found incompatible with personal security or the rights of property; and have in general been as short in their lives as they have been violent in their deaths.” (Madison, Federalist No. 10)
In short, “democracy” is mob rule: It is what you have when mobs are rioting and looting because they think they are treated unfairly, when that impression is either false, or, if true, should be corrected by voting, not by insurrection. We have a constitutional republic founded upon principles of liberty under the rule of law, and to keep it we must support it and defend it.
That being said, he admonishes us all to “speak out, fund, participate, vote,” which is very good advice to all the people in a nation founded not on mob rule or arbitrary rule of a tyrant, but on the rule of law and liberty for the people.
Donald Cline
Career military officers need to stay in their lane and follow the examples followed throughout the history of this country.
Remember that every General (in addition to Bolton and Tillerson) that popped off received the DJT "You're FIred" because they all decided that they had the authority to set our foreign policy which is reserved to the President..
Pride goeth before a fall and they all fell due to pride.
Cline now says America is not a Democracy!
If Trump is re-elected, Mr. Cline might be correct...that'd be a first...
With your BS in History, you should know that America is not a direct democracy, which makes Mr. Cline correct in his explanation, which contained facts, so it was probably skipped over. It is in fact a Constitutional Republic, a nation governed by law, not mob rule. A simple Google search would yield these results. Perhaps a little more history, a little less BS.
Jack
Oh Ted, you crack me up!
