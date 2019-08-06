Air medical services threatened
Editor:
The sooner a stroke patient can access care, the better the chances of survival and recovery.
A recent study by Rush University Medical Center found that stroke patients who are transferred to a hospital by air ambulance were able to receive surgery significantly sooner, thus providing them the best chances at recovering.
Despite the life-saving care and transport air medical services provide, their ability to continue operating is facing a severe threat due to outdated government reimbursement rates that don’t meet today’s true cost of care.
The proposed Lower Health Care Costs Act further threatens air medical operations. Section 105 of this legislation allows insurers to pay air medical providers even lower rates, which would lead to increased base closures, and longer transport times for stroke patients and would threaten health outcomes.
Congress must do right by stroke patients and reject this proposed legislation. Millions of lives depend on it.
Carter Johnson, spokesperson, Save Our Air Medical Resources (SOAR) campaign
