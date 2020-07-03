All can be instruments of peace
Editor:
Democrats do NOT support violence. We the people of ALL political parties support transformation and change in how we treat each other and our black brothers and sisters. WE support creating unity and coming together. We support listening with compassion to get a deeper understanding every day of how we can make life better and safer for ALL Americans. WE DO NOT SUPPORT lighting the fires of division and hate to make a political point. Listen to those who do not deflect from issues by stirring up hate. Listen ... really listen. Do not let any party fill your heart with division and insults. Listen to the healing voices of we the people. We are here and we ALL can be instruments of peace. Today, more than ever, we are ALL responsible for what we put out there. BE THE CHANGE YOU WANT TO CREATE!
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
