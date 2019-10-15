All God’s creatures great and small
Editor:
Last Friday morning, friends and I had planned on taking the ultimate hike and picnic with a view, the Mogollon Rim Trail. But we didn’t. That was the first miracle.
So I decided that I still had time to hike one of my favorites — the PATS Cypress trail. I drove to the trailhead at the end of Phoenix Street, ready to hike, but I didn’t. That was the second miracle.
It’s pretty noisy in my Jeep Wrangler with the soft top and I always have music playing, but that morning I didn’t. Yes, the third miracle.
I didn’t know it, but there was a very tiny stowaway under the hood.
I had been hearing noises that I thought might be ravens, but ravens don’t follow you clear across town and so with that sick feeling I pulled off the road right after the Mud Springs/Granite Dells roundabout. I set my brakes, hopped out, lifted up the hood, and heard the most heartwrenching little creature-sound from somewhere deep inside. I couldn’t see anything but kept saying it’ll be OK, it’ll be OK.
I needed help. I watched two cars drive by and then came Dave and Ron in a pickup. I didn’t know them, but knew they would help and waved my hands. Fourth miracle.
Dave looked in and finally saw the little face of a kitten. After also looking up from under the Jeep and not seeing how we could get her out, he started pouring little amounts of water around her to cool things down. It worked. She started moving around. Then came our fifth miracle — Stacy from across the street.
Stacy laid under the Jeep on cardboard that Ron had laid down, tried to grab the kitten, and was slashed by some very tiny claws. She went home and came back with gloves and tuna. By this time I was pretty much prepared to sit by my Jeep the rest of the day with water and tuna and hope that hunger and thirst would draw out our little victim, but we all know who wins a war of wills with a cat.
Stacy laid down on the cardboard one more time. This is when “Pastor Dave” requested some heavenly help for this little furry one, and within seconds Stacy reached up, pulled out a tiny little kitten with singed whiskers, wrapped her in a towel, and said I’m taking her home.
They say it takes a village, 0r in Payson, a roundabout ...
Patrice Crossman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!