Editor:
Isn’t it typical how Democrats are the first ones to scream “separation of church and state” whenever a Christian prayer or Bible is discovered on government-sponsored school grounds, but yet the Democrats are completely silent when government involves themselves in church affairs.
California officials, including Los Angeles Democrat Mayor Eric “Darius” Garcetti and Democrat Governor Gavin “Nero” Newsom are threatening to shut off utilities to churches and homes that have worship or in-home Bible studies, simply for not “social-distancing.” On July 13th, Newsom banned ALL worship for 80% of the state’s population.
Also, Ventura County officials voted 3-2 along party lines to file a lawsuit against a Calvary Chapel, its pastor, and 1,000 church members. The lawsuit demands a temporary restraining order against the pastor and all of the church congregants. In other words, every person who attempts to worship would be a defendant and held in contempt for having worship, all in the name of “social-distancing.” Violators could go to jail and pay fines.
California Democrat politicians continue to applaud and support their Marxist “revolutionaries” that burn and loot in California streets shoulder-to-shoulder and terrorizing cities and neighborhoods. Newsom has even admitted to encouraging them and supports their violation of his orders.
The attacks against Christianity are just beginning. This will become the new-normal all across America if the Democrats gain control in November. Do not render to Caesar what is not Caesar’s.
David Wait, Star Valley
(3) comments
California leaders are trying to quell the Coronavirus David...
They are not attacking Christianity!
The new "Christianity" that supports a guy who has committed Adultery many times. A blatant liar and Fake Charity and Fake University founder!
How can any true Christian continue to support Trump and condemn people who wear masks because it goes against Trump's "values"?
Great post David! Thank you. Ted's hatred of Trump clouds any good sense he might have had
Ted's ability to see the truth about Trump enrages the Trump apologists.
Ted's military tour in Vietnam enables him to spot a lying draft dodging bullies.
Ted's a real "Stable Genius".
