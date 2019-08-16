Allen’s words taken out of context
Editor:
As the lead organizer for the “Mormon Political Pioneers: Then and Now” event, I feel compelled to speak out in defense of Senator Sylvia Allen. I am a first-generation American with Honduran and Costa Rican heritage. There were several individuals in attendance at our event who were immigrants, naturalized citizens, Hispanic, and African American.
To make the false accusation that Senator Allen is a racist, and try to paint her as such, shows how unreliable, bias, and misleading many of Arizona’s current news sources have become.
Her words were taken completely out of context. Senator Allen’s focus was on preserving our nation’s Constitution and was explaining how, if our nation is not careful to help new immigrants assimilate and learn our values, Americans will surely over time forget our country’s founding principles.
My own family worked hard to become part of this great nation and would not want to see it turn corrupt like some of our neighbor countries to the south.
The fact is that because Senator Allen spoke this sincere concern and is white, she made herself an easy target for a progressive shill of a journalist who evidently was running low on fake news to write.
Tatiana Peña
