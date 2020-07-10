Editor:
On one hand, we have District 6 AZ State Senator Sylvia Allen. She actually lives and works in District 6, and has a family ranch here on which she hosts shooting matches as fundraisers (actual involvement with firearms, not just talk about and pictures of them).
Sen. Allen also has an actual voting record on issues of concern to District 6 voters. The Center for Arizona Policy Action website focuses on issues of sanctity of life, marriage, family and religious freedom, and scores members of the AZ legislature on their votes on these issues. Sen. Allen scores 100%.
On the other hand, we have Wendy Rogers whose primary residence, business, and seat of her previous campaigns is in Tempe. She alludes to a fondness for firearms, but has no evidence of sincerity in this category. She claims to be pro-Trump, although one might question what this has to do with a political office in the state of Arizona, and her less than enthusiastic record of Trump support? She has no discernible record with respect to any of the issues that are of concern to mountain/country folk in District 6. There are claims that her interest in the District 6 AZ Senate seat are simply to add a campaign win as a stepping stone to a congressional seat for which she keeps losing.
Wendy Rogers failed to convince the voters of AZ Districts 1, 9 and 17 of her merits as a candidate for anything. She seems convinced that District 6 voters are a bunch of dim-witted mountain hicks that won’t see through her record of lying about her own positions and those of her opponents. Spend enough money on negative ads about Senator Allen, put up a bunch of roadside posters representing nothing, have “Rural Arizona Pac” (whoever or whatever that is) put out a hit piece with four independently footnoted charges against Senator Allen, but without the text of the list of footnotes on said document supporting the charges (thus rendering the charges no more than lies), and we mountain morons will be convinced to vote for Rogers.
With the interest of most of the state legislature in Phoenix, Flagstaff, Tucson and Maricopa County, warriors for the high country are few and far between. Send Wendy Rogers back to Maricopa County where she belongs. Support Senator Sylvia Allen this November.
Terry Putnam, Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!