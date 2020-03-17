Editor:
Now seems a good time to suggest a way past our present feuding politics, at least locally.
I want to offer a suggestion to our current council members and citizens that we alter our Payson Town Charter and widen our representation to all corners of this township.
There are two parts to this solution. The first is to create a district system so that regions are represented rather than relationships. The second is to change the language describing duties of the mayor. The current language sounds more like a Dodge City Declaration than a design for collaborative relationships.
The council can refer this to a ballot, or citizens can gather signatures on an initiative petition.
It could be an interesting solution.
Tom Theobald, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!