America is at war. Nearly 2,000 of us are dying every day, including some right here in Payson. The enemy is relentless. It attacks with new weapons regularly. But unlike 80 years ago when attacked at Pearl Harbor and 20 years ago on 9/11 we are not united this time to fight the enemy. Too many of us won’t protect ourselves, those around us and America. The casualties of this war are Americans of all ages and economic status. But even those patriots that are fighting back are also fighting the added burden of the billions in health care costs for taking care of the needless casualties. Every casualty costs us taxpayers tens of thousands — $20,000 for hospitalization to over 10 times that for those on ventilators. Then there is the cost of exhaustion to our front-line health care providers in our hospitals and clinics, many these facilities are again at full capacity.
The enemy is Covid-19 and its variant weapons — the newest are Delta and Omicron.
We have the tools to fight back, but millions of us won’t use them. The tools are vaccinations, masks, social distancing. They are no comparison to the sacrifices our grandparents made in WWII where they faced rationed gasoline, meat and eggs. They collected tin cans — even toothpaste tubes to help make bullets. While our soldiers fought overseas, those at home — many of them moms and grandmoms — worked in factories to support the war effort and defeat the enemy — WHICH WE DID. BECAUSE WE WORKED TOGETHER!
Can’t we all get together again and fight this terrible enemy? Do it for your own life if not for the rest of us. Get vaccinated — over 100,000,000 of us are — wear a mask, and stay safely socially distanced. Every unvaccinated person is a potential incubator for the enemy’s next variant weapon.
Is fighting back fun? Are you as tired of Covid like I am? Sure, but the enemy is not yet defeated and until it is, our lives are at risk and so is our nation, Arizona and Payson. Let’s all do our part. Please.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!