America is awake
Editor:
I read with interest the letter from last week about America needing to “wake up.” The letter criticized President Trump for a variety of reasons and it was obvious the writer was part of the Democratic political party.
Well, America IS awake which is why we voted Donald Trump into office in 2016! He is, by far, the best president America has seen in decades. He has strengthened our military, refuses to be wishy-washy about protecting this great nation from foreign terrorists, realizes that citizens have the right to bear arms, speaks what he thinks and does not play this silly “politically correct” language game that has become so ridiculous. He will not be pushed by any specific group and when he draws a line in the sand and says “don’t cross this” he means it. THAT is what a president should do.
I can hardly wait for his re-election in 2020 and see what he can accomplish with four more years!
Kathy Hopkins, Payson
