Editor:
I saw a recent study on the news that stated that the U.S. could face a shortage of as many as 120,000 doctors over the next decade. Given our current crisis, that is alarming for rural Arizona, where there is already a shortage of primary care physicians and medical professionals.
The bad news is that it could get worse if a government-run health care system is enacted. With lower reimbursement rates, it would reduce the number of available primary care doctors even more, with doctors either relocating or stop services to rural and less-populated areas.
America’s health care system has many evident issues both now and in the future, and a looming doctor shortage will be yet another one. Let’s not exacerbate it by instituting a government-run system.
Karen Cooke, Payson
