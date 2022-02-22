America, you must be puzzled by the actions of some of your citizens, especially those in Arizona who insist on reinstating a president who refuses to concede though he lost the popular vote by 7 million votes, and who encourages his supporters to ransack your home in defiance of the election results. What a sorry precedent, yet sadly in keeping with the tone and tenor of his administration. What does this mean for your future, America? Are you headed for continual lack of respect for the rules and procedures established by your Constitution? Has democracy run its course? Shall we have another revolution to determine what type of government suits you best? Perhaps an autocracy with one person given absolute power and control. Where voting rights are limited to a certain class of people who would determine what share of corporate largess might “trickle down” to the masses. Would life be simpler then? Would we all get along? Somehow, I doubt it.
Perhaps we will discover that democracy isn’t so bad after all. Maybe we’ll welcome a return to free and fair elections where every citizen has a vote and a voice, and we all accept the result and agree to work together. After all, don’t we all have pretty much the same needs and goals for ourselves, our families, friends, and neighbors? Certainly, we have differing perspectives on individual rights and freedoms, but if we consider ourselves worthy of this great country, those differences must be addressed with respect, fairness and civility, and there is absolutely no justification for one group to resort to hateful rhetoric or violent action against another, because we are all equal citizens with liberty and justice for all.
We realize democracy isn’t perfect. No one person, group, or party has all the answers, but no one’s vote should ever be influenced by malicious and unverified claims. We understand that each voter has a right and obligation to know the facts about every candidate and initiative on the ballot before choosing. Even though we are deluged with meaningless negative nonsense that fills the media and infects the minds of the uninformed, we must demand the truth and never waste a vote on negativity. We must choose candidates with a positive, realistic, and achievable vision for the future and the proven ability to make it happen. Then we can begin to work together for you, America!
