Editor:
As Mr. Kim Pound chose to characterize me in his letter on Friday, July 3, I am compelled to provide your readers of this space with a more accurate picture of who I am.
Initially, my wife and I laughed out loud at the suggestions that I “don’t like change,” am “holding on to power,” and part of “Barb Underwood’s entourage.” Anyone who has taken the time to get to know me would also be amused at these claims.
To the readers who don’t know me, allow me to address Mr. Pound’s assertions: I have lived enough life to know change is inevitable, and far from being afraid of it, have learned to embrace it; as this is my first time ever running for a public office, I have no power to hold onto, and am not seeking power as one vote on a town council; and finally, as an independent thinker, business owner and health care provider in Payson for over 28 years, have never been part of Ms. Underwood’s, or anyone’s “entourage.”
Scott Nossek, Payson
