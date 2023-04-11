Recently, I have experimented with artificial intelligence. Since I have had problems with two dishonest people, I asked the A.I. system to write them a letter asking them to cease their dishonesty. This is the letter A.I. produced.
Dear Michael Heather, Gary Morris
I am writing to you today because I am concerned about your tendency to lie. It has come to my attention that you have been dishonest in various situations, and I believe it is important for me to express my concern.
Lying is never a good habit to have, and it can cause serious problems in both personal and professional relationships. Trust is essential in any relationship, and once it’s broken, it’s difficult to rebuild. I don’t want to see you damage your relationships because of dishonesty.
I want to urge you to stop lying and to start being honest in all situations. It may be difficult to change your habits, but it’s an important step towards becoming a better person. Honesty is a virtue that is highly valued in our society, and I believe that it will bring you many benefits in the long run.
Please understand that my intention is not to judge or criticize you, but rather to offer my support and encouragement. I care about you and I want to see you succeed. I hope that you will take my words to heart and make a conscious effort to be truthful in all your dealings.
Thank you for taking the time to read my letter. I look forward to seeing positive changes in your behavior.
