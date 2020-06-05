Editor:
I cannot let the letter from Joe Miller, published in the May 19 issue of the Roundup, pass without comment. I am a retired geologist, having worked in both the mineral exploration and environmental cleanup (including radionuclide) fields.
Mr. Miller objects to uranium mining in the Arizona Strip, the vast open land between the Grand Canyon and Utah. The uranium there occurs in vertical, 3000-foot high breccia pipes; these extend upward from the Redwall Limestone to surface. Similar breccia pipes are and were present within the Grand Canyon itself (the Orphan Mine at the South Rim, and the Bat Cave breccia pipe (whose uranium was long since eroded into the Colorado River). With the distribution of known breccia pipes north and south of the canyon, it’s likely that dozens more were eroded during canyon formation, dumping their uranium into the river.
Given space limitations, I cannot reply in detail to each of Mr. Miller’s points, but here are some highlights:
Uranium is listed as a critical mineral in the Federal Register on May 18, 2018 (83 FR 23295), with a specific finding by the secretary of the interior that it is critical for both fuel and non-fuel uses;
Uranium from mines in the USA is of sufficiently high quality that mining companies are pursuing new deposits with robust interest;
Two uranium mines in the Arizona Strip have already completed their extraction and are currently in reclamation (without having caused adverse impacts to the park);
To Mr. Miller’s point about uranium’s presence in springs and seeps in excess of EPA drinking water limits, no locations are provided. The solubility of uranium is 0.02 parts per billion and the EPA Primary Drinking Water Standard is 30 parts per billion (1500 times the solubility). A note on the standard; a person would have to drink that water exclusively for 30 years to experience a one-in-one-million increased risk of cancer.
The letter ends with a call for the citizens of Arizona to fight for permanent set-aside of most of the Arizona Strip to permanently prohibit mining. This is an appeal to the heart — “Who could possibly oppose protecting the Grand Canyon?” I am happy and willing to protect the Grand Canyon, but I will not waste my efforts in combating what is, in actuality, an imaginary threat.
Final point — the use of uranium as a fuel will reduce the carbon footprint of electrical generation.
Peter Dohms, Payson
