An inconvenient lack of truth
Editor:
In 2006, Al Gore proclaimed that in 10 years melting glaciers would cause the oceans to rise catastrophically. Instead, recently two climate change expedition ships have gotten stuck in unexpected ice and Glacier National Park has removed signs warning of glacier melt by 2020. Now AOC is warning that Miami could be gone in three years. That prediction doesn’t seem based on truth.
Like most senior citizens, I have a supplemental health insurance policy since Medicare coverage has so many limitations. Medicare For All is supposedly going to cover everything for everyone (including an unlimited number of future immigrants). I don’t see how that could possibly be true. I just hope my supplemental policy would still be available.
Chicago and Houston are similar sized cities. Houston has much more lenient gun laws than Chicago, yet Houston has consistently had a much lower homicide rate. Last year there were 555 homicides in Chicago compared to 279 in Houston. Unfortunately, the theory that passing stronger federal gun control legislation will lower gun deaths won’t likely be true.
U.S. students receive embarrassing low scores on international achievement tests. Selecting gender fluid pronouns and sexual identity issues have now been added to many K-12 (yes, kindergarten!) schools’ curriculums. Is this truly necessary? Or is it more true that those schools should focus more on what is lacking in their reading and math curriculums and add that instead?
The 2020 election might become a battle of “our hearts versus our brains” or how we can discover the truth.
Shirley Davis, Payson
