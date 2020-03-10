Editor:
Con job — an act or instance of lying or talking glibly to convince others or get one’s way.
Inveigled — to persuade someone to do something by using clever or dishonest methods.
I never heard of any company or town giving large amounts of money to a project without knowing the total cost. A survey and plan are usually completed first and bids procured. It’s the law.
Would using proper project protocol to get multiple competitive bids up front keep us safe from planning mistakes and control costs?
Knowing the total cost before handing out huge amounts of taxpayers’ money is normal practice.
Not in our town.
• Select a project (Your family and friends like).
• Generate public enthusiasm.
• Misrepresent the cost.
• Make false promises about cost and the time to build.
• Give a bunch of money to family and friends that have no official capacity ($265,000).
• Get caught planning poorly. Cut it by almost half and remove the germ filter.
• Give them a bunch more taxpayers’ money ($100,000.00).
• Never disclose or know the total cost.
• Make more false promises. (Can you guess what’s next?)
• Yep, give family and friends a bunch more taxpayers’ money (This will really hurt much needed town projects).
The Payson splash pad project is a con job.
With no UV germ filter, this town will be sued until broke.
I’m not letting my grandkids near the thing.
Wake up taxpayers. You are being conned and inveigled.
Jeff Robbins, Payson
