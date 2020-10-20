Editor:
I wanted to let the community know that the Angel Project will continue this year for its Christmas season. We expect more need and less donations this year. We will do our best to make sure our community and especially those families that are struggling will get the help that they need. Our prime focus during winter is the children and elderly.
As of now, Angel Project started signing in families until Dec. 20, however, the donations deadline is 15 days sooner than other years due to COVID-19. We have to get that time to make sure the items given are safely distributed. If you need to sign in or you have donations please contact us, here is the contact info: email us at angelproject.az@gmail.com, Facebook page is Angel Alatriz and the number is 480-322-2743. Also if you’d like to volunteer this is the way to contact us as well.
This is an amazing community, my family and myself will do everything we can to help like we always have and this year is no exception.
Angel Alatriz, Angel Project founder
