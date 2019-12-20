Editor:
I would like to bring your attention to one of the most charitable people in our community and some of the challenges he has faced.
Angel Alatriz, 14, has spent his life serving Payson and the surrounding communities. Beginning his Angel Project at age 4, he enlisted the help of his mother, Leticia Alatriz, to provide Christmas gifts for a classmate whose family lost their home in a fire. The next year, Angel helped make Christmas happen for 17 children, and by the third year of the Angel Project, he provided gifts to more than 300 people in need. In 2018, nearly 1,000 people received Christmas gifts through the Angel Project.
The Angel Project has not been limited to Christmas. In the second grade, the Arizona School Board recognized Angel as a Hero of Public Education after collecting and donating more than 80 backpacks, 300 notebooks, and a multitude of other supplies. He now collects more than three times that amount at the start of every school year. You can expect to see Angel hosting fundraisers and collecting donations for people in need at Easter, baking cookies for the fire department, serving Thanksgiving dinner, and assisting the community year-round in any way that he can. When the Payson area was hit with a snowstorm this year, Angel and Leticia were out distributing bottled water and 200 blankets.
Angel has managed to simultaneously maintain straight-A grades, volunteer with the fire department, and has recently begun studying to become a pilot. He does all of this while dealing with health issues.
Diagnosed with severe asthma at age 2, Angel has been a regular patient at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, as well as St. Jude’s and Baptist St. Joseph’s. He has to take multiple medications and breathing treatments daily. One of the most important tools has been wearing a filtered medical mask. Angel wears this mask to keep air contaminants out of his lungs. The mask also aids in prevention of communicable illnesses, as his medications reduce his immune system’s ability to fight viruses and bacteria.
Unfortunately, Angel has yet another challenge he must face. Despite helping this community, he is regularly bullied about his mask. Many members of the community, children and adults alike, accuse him of being up to no good based on his appearance. People fail to consider that this mask is a potentially life-saving medical device.
Much like any other superhero, Angel wakes up every day and puts on his mask.
The Angel Project continues to grow every year, and Angel has no intention of ever slowing down.
For more information, contact Leticia at 480-322-2743.
Kathryn Harper
