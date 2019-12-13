Editor:
Merry Christmas to all! This year the Edward Jones Angel Tree is supporting the Payson Senior Center, Payson Community Kids and Time Out Inc.
As of today we have 20 tags left, so drop by soon if you are in the giving spirit! Hope to see you soon!
Chris Walsh’s Edward Jones office is located at 411 S. Beeline Highway, Suite B.
Chris Walsh, Payson
