Editor:
We wanted to make sure everyone is aware that even in this crazy year we are still hosting our Angel Tree at Chris Walsh’s Edward Jones office at 411 S Beeline Highway, Suite B.
We have plenty of folks in need to shop for: seniors, Payson Community Kids and Time Out Shelter. You can visit our office Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Due to Covid protocols, masks are required and we would ask you to please sanitize your hands at the door.
We’d love you to drop by and help out our community and see your smiling face (we’ll assume you’re smiling behind the mask!). Feel free to call with any questions: 928-468-1470.
Chris Walsh, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!