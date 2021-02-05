Editor:
There are approximately 100 homes in our community here at Houston Creek Landing, all serviced by Pine Meadows Utilities aka Pivotal Utility Management, LLC a subsidiary of Pivotal Utility Holdings Corp, a $735 million corporation out of New Jersey, who claim to provide reliable and affordable wastewater management.
The key word here is AFFORDABLE! Recently our community was subjected to a 76% increase in our monthly sewage bill. That’s right, 76%. Our bills went from $42 to over $73. It’s not like we can shop around for other sewer options, we’re pretty much a captive audience and at Pivotal Utilities’ mercy. When we called Pine Meadows and questioned the increase, we were told it was out of their control. Out of control is more the case. How do utility companies get away with this? Most of the residents here are elderly and on fixed incomes.
Shame on Pivotal for taking advantage of communities such as ours. I’m sure if our rates went up, the rates for their other managed utility company customers did too. Where does it stop? Can we expect another 73% increase this year too?
Our average monthly water bill is about $40 and some of that goes into the ground for landscape irrigation. So what is the justification of such an increase? Most of these homes have been here 20 years or less so it shouldn’t be an infrastructure issue and there certainly have been no repair crews around so it seems to be a simple matter of greed and price gouging. Who lets these corporations into our town and how can we stop being held hostage in the future?
Karen Baugh, Star Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!