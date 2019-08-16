Animal abuse
Editor:
It’s that time of the year again — time to head on over to Payson’s event center to watch a bunch of wannabe cowboys and gals abuse defenseless animals. Rope ‘em by the neck, throw ‘em to the ground. Hang on to those horses and bulls bucking frantically because they’ve had a leather strap drawn tight around their loins.
If you doubt this is anything but abuse to these poor animals, just sit there and watch — and imagine that these animals are your beloved pets out there in the barbaric arena.
Bill Jones
