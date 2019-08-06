Animal shelter still recycles aluminum cans
Editor:
Your recent article about the recycle bins around town being removed saddened me but did not surprise me.
It’s no wonder the recycling program in Payson has failed. No effort has been put into it except placing the bins around town. They are not emptied very often so are often overflowing.
If people are putting items in the bins that are inappropriate, why hasn’t some education been provided to explain and correct that problem?
What is surprising is that in the 21st century there is a town in America where recycling is not routine.
The good news is that aluminum cans can still be donated to the Humane Society of Central Arizona for recycling to support the animal shelter — a win-win solution.
Ruth Fleming, Payson
