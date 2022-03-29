It was fun while it lasted. On Wednesday, my college roommate and swim team co-captain at ASU announced the doubleheader makeup games for the PHS Longhorns. We were asked at 8 p.m. Tuesday night to replace the current announcer, who had taken ill. We were not the first choice, but were the only ones who had no conflicting events in our lives and would do it on short notice. 1 p.m. Wednesday, we met with the coach, who gave us a short introduction to the protocol and a rundown on the iPad with all the noises and music we would need for entertaining the audience.
We got back to the field at 3:15, in time for a 3:30 game start time. When the teams lined up on the baselines, it finally dawned on me that they were waiting for the musical rendition of the national anthem. I furiously searched for it and found two to choose from. I picked one, relieved that I had not failed completely to even start the process. But the music did not start. Seems my fingertips are not warm enough (or something), so I pounded away on the pad until the music finally did start.
The next issue was that my buddy the announcer could not read the players’ names on the handwritten lineups we were provided. No lights were allowed at the table, so it was something of a struggle. As we were trying to straighten out the names, the game progressed and we got into a rhythm, playing music between innings, special sounds for walks and strikeouts, even announcing the Fountain Hills player names. Several parents came to the table behind home plate with big smiles and thanked us for the entertainment, We even heard giggles in the stands for some of the sound effects played.
Thursday night, we were fired. No reason was given, but we were told that they were going to pay teachers to announce. We were doing it for free, had a great time learning and were looking forward to doing a far better job at the next game. If the teachers do not work out, we are still available.
