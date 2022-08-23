In Tuesday’s edition of the Roundup the chairman of the Gila County Republican Party went on yet another pro-gun rant; calling out “Democrat snowflakes and wokes.” The chairman also recklessly stated “Democrats didn’t want a good guy with a gun taking out a bad guy at a mall shooting.”
The author ended with a flourish stating “Gun free zones create a kill zone. Good guys with a gun save many lives.”
Three days later the headline was a man was arrested for possessing ammo, two guns, and multiple AR-15 magazines.
I have to ask if Mr. Morris has offered to post bail for this citizen who was merely exercising his Second Amendment rights or did Mr. Morris start a Go-fund-me page to hire an attorney to defend this citizen who might have just been protecting the people at Rumsey Park from a potential terrorist ... kinda like the right-wing hero Kyle Rittenhouse.
Did he protest to the police department about how this man might have been protecting a gun-free zone?
Even more disquieting for Second “Amendmenters,” who decided that Rumsey Park is a gun-free zone!
Who in Payson government dares to infringe on our often repeated “God given right to bear arms” ... (BTW, did God really give us the right to bear arms?)
Ya can’t have it both ways sir ... either you protect every gun toter or show yourself to be a hypocrite.
