Editor:
Again another tragedy on SR 260. I can’t believe that the Lion’s Spring section of SR 260 is the same as when I traversed it as a kid in the ’60s.
ADOT says they are looking at the problem but due to the COVID it may be awhile. Sounds like the recorded message you get when calling your bank. By God though the same request to build a bridge across Tonto Creek appears to be on schedule and will satisfy some 1200 who live east of the creek.
Remember that when you’re coming down from the Mogollon Rim and you’re backed up 15 miles from Payson. Where and when did we lose common sense? I guess I am just an old F%3T.
Like my mom used to say “it’s not the world but the people in it.”
Douglas Avakian, Payson
