Editor:
All my life I’ve waited for my country’s call to make a sacrifice, through the Korean, Vietnam, Desert Storm and Iraq/Afghanistan wars. Finally, the call came with COVID-19: masks, social distancing and hand washing.
That call also came during WWII when speech (“Loose lips sink ships”), rationing and closing shades by nightfall were enforced. My parents told a heartwarming story about rationing. When invited to a party, guests pooled their sugar rations so that the hostess could bake a cake. Careful speech, rationing and dark neighborhoods were not an imposition on people’s rights. They helped our troops win the war.
Look, we’re waging war against a dangerous virus. Masks, social distancing and hand washing are weapons “We the people” must take up to defeat the COVID-19 enemy. And yet, some feel their basic rights are compromised when asked to contribute to this war effort. “Tyranny!”, they cry. The Preamble to our Constitution tells us what’s expected of a free citizenry — no excuses, no confrontation and no drama.
“We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect Union [Is anything more perfect than perfect? No, yet we still strive for perfection.], establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense [It’s our common duty to protect and defend America], promote the general Welfare [Come on, we’re all in this to defeat the enemy.], and secure the Blessings of Liberty [The Blessings of Liberty are the result of forming, establishing, insuring, providing and promoting.] to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
So ... wear a mask and wave the flag. Socially distance and soliloquize the Preamble. Wash your hands and warble “God Bless America.” It’s an honor. It’s a privilege.
Susan Campbell, Payson
