Here’s the anti-vax and anti-mask ID card that should be carried by those who feel strongly against vaccines, masks, social distancing, and frequent hand washing.
(1) I don’t believe in or trust the Covid-19 vaccines and refuse to be inoculated;
(2) I don’t believe in or trust Covid-19 face masks and refuse to wear one;
(3) I don’t believe in or trust the need to social distance;
(4) I don’t believe in or trust the need for frequent hand washing;
(5) I don’t believe in or trust medical care and refuse to be admitted to the hospital should I become ill with what some doctor calls Covid-19. It is probably just the flu or common cold. I demand my freedom to refuse care and stay at home.
Gary Barnes, Payson
