Apparently multitudes of Pete Aleshire’s reviled “anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists” are questioning the COVID-19 shots. Many volumes more than the 400-word limit for letters are needed to cite a fraction of the alarms, but here’s one from Australia:
Australia’s News.com recently ran a story headlined, “Dr. Kerryn Phelps Reveals ‘Devastating’ Covid Vaccine Injury, Says Doctors Have Been ‘Censored’.” Phelps is the former head of the Australian Medical Association, has been an Independent MP, and was a prominent pro-vaxx advocate from the jump. She describes her and her partner’s injuries:
“[Jackie] suffered a severe neurological reaction to her first Pfizer vaccine within minutes, including burning face and gums, paraesethesiae, and numb hands and feet, while under observation by myself, another doctor and a registered nurse at the time of immunisation,” the 65-year-old Phelps said.
“I continue to observe the devastating effects a year-and-a-half later with the addition of fatigue and additional neurological symptoms including nerve pains, altered sense of smell, visual disturbance and musculoskeletal inflammation. The diagnosis and causation has been confirmed by several specialists who have told me that they have seen ‘a lot’ of patients in a similar situation.”
Phelps spoke with other doctors “who have themselves experienced a serious and persistent adverse event” but that “vaccine injury is a subject that few in the medical profession have wanted to talk about.”
“Regulators of the medical profession have censored public discussion about adverse events following immunization, with threats to doctors not to make any public statements about anything that ‘might undermine the government’s vaccine rollout’ or risk suspension or loss of their registration,” she said.
Phelps testified she believes the rate of vaccine injury could be immense: “Considering that the majority of Australian adults have now had at least one booster, this suggests that the incidence of serious adverse reactions per vaccinated person could be more than 1-in-1000.”
Meanwhile, here at home, “anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists” Congressmen Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and Ronny Jackson (R-TX), jointly filed House Bill 9366, titled “To amend titles III and XXI of the Public Health Service Act to hold vaccine manufacturers liable for injuries caused by vaccines …” Currently, vaccine manufacturers are totally immune from any liability.
Interestingly, the term “conspiracy theorist” was coined by the New York Times right after the JFK assassination to dismiss anyone who questioned any official government pronouncement. It’s now the cliché used by the left to disparage anyone who does not bow obediently to government “authorities.”
