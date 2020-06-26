Editor:
Hi everyone! With the destruction caused by an accidental vehicle fire recently, I am wondering if we Arizonans should carry fire extinguishers in our vehicles? Many commercial and trades vehicles are required by law to have extinguishers on board at all times. Should people also adopt this practice? That way if one is traveling or camping and a minor fire begins, it can be snuffed before it turns major. Just a thought.
I am unsure if there are detriments to this? I am not an expert, just thinking how to be proactive.
It is heartbreaking to watch fire ravage our wondrously beautiful state and put people in jeopardy. Thought I’d throw the topic out to the masses, maybe someone out there has a brilliant idea to take forward to make positive change.
Janet Berchick, Payson
