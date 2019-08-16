Appalling lack of judgment
Editor:
Until the Thursday, Aug. 8 Payson Town Council meeting, I had believed that the craziness infecting national politics had miraculously passed us by. But events at that meeting clearly showed I was wrong.
Town Manager LaRon Garrett had served the Town of Payson for 25 years in a variety of positions of responsibility. I had the pleasure of working with him for five years as town manager myself and for eight years as a member of the town council.
In my 40-year career in local government that spanned six different communities, I had occasion to work with many competent and dedicated individuals, but few at the level that LaRon consistently demonstrated.
In the space of one short meeting, the current council majority by a 4-3 vote threw all those years of dedication and experience away. And they did it with vague and ill-defined rationale and woefully little public input.
As a consequence, I have grave concerns about the future of our community, especially since no plan has been revealed for refilling this vital position.
I applaud council members Underwood, Higgins and Smith for refusing to go along with this unwarranted action.
The next time Payson voters go to the polls, which is barely a year from now, we should all remember the appalling lack of judgment shown by the other four.
Fred Carpenter, former Payson town manager and retired vice mayor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!