I watched with interest the first debate between Deborah Rose and Jolynn Schinstock. For the most part, it was informative and fair. However, during the wrap-up, Deborah felt it necessary to drag the recall effort into the discussion. Jolynn said that she had been part of the recall, but was willing to put that aside and work with a duly elected mayor for the benefit of the town.
Blind obedience to the mayor is not a qualifying virtue for a council member.
Honesty, integrity, and competence ARE qualifying virtues, and Jolynn showed that she has those and more during the debate. Skills with budget and planning are sorely needed, and Jolynn can deliver.
I applaud Jolynn’s decision to remain focused on what is needed, and to keep the irrelevant from consuming our attention. Withdrawing from a debate that will not stay focused is a wise use of her time and ours.
Mac Feezor
Schinstock, is Vice President of the Payson school board. (Councilwoman Underwood also sits on this board). Schinstock also sits on the board of MHA. The MHA has financial, zoning, and building permit dealings with the Town of Payson. In my opinion, these board positions are a major conflict of interest for any siting council member. It also portrays a perception of political special interest influence over council decisions.
