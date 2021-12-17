In the Opinion section (Dec. 10 Roundup) Lynn Johnson complained of the “Go Brandon sign” in front of Rim Country Guns. While most applaud that sign that reminds us all of the worst person to ever sit in the White House. He has shut down our pipelines, causing the price of gas and groceries, to be almost out of reach of the ordinary wage earner. He left billions of dollars worth of weapons to our enemies, withdrew our troops leaving our people at risk, causing the death of 13 of our finest, put people in office that can’t even decide their own sex let alone make laws that are insane. He has a V.P. that must be on laughing gas because that’s all she can do when asked questions is laugh. He wants us to be unarmed and helpless from those that would attack us, using our own guns we gave them, while he is protected by men carrying guns and defunded the police so that they have to stand down while looters destroy the dreams of Americans who have their business looted, taking away their means of making a living. I have bought several guns from Rim Country, and they are the most patriotic people you could ask for. That sign represents the feeling of way more people than Lynn Johnson, who is obviously blind to Biden’s administration. “Go Brandon”
Go Dell Owens another patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏
