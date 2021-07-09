Editor:
Sad to read rebukes about a community that demands “think as I do or leave.” Truth be damned. I appreciate all opinions and an open thoughtful mind for all. Sorry to hear of cancellations from those who freak out about “cancel culture.”
Best wishes to your publication and to the intelligent, researched articles from your journalists.
Gregory and Joanne Digiorgio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!