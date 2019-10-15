Appreciate flag and teacher
Editor:
Funny how you had that article, in the Roundup, about Jeremy Friestad putting up the flag between Pine and Payson. I was about to ask if anyone knew who the person(s) were as I LOVE, LOVE, LOVE it! Living in Pine, my family and I always look for it going to or coming from Payson.
Yes, it has disappeared a couple times, but always reappeared to its glory thanks to a kind man with a big heart! Thank you Jeremy Friestad!
I also wanted to congratulate Pine/Strawberry School’s own teacher Dean Pederson who became Rural Teacher of the Year! You are amazing and a mentor for all teachers and children! Yet another kind person. CONGRATULATIONS Mr. PEDERSON!
Mary Motz, Pine
