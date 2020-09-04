Editor:
It is with my sincere appreciation to Payson voters that I write this letter of thanks. I was humbled by your vote of confidence and am thrilled to rejoin the Payson Town Council for a second term. I am more motivated than ever to continue to fight for a bright future for this town.
As I sat with my grandchildren in the rodeo grandstands last Friday, I reflected fondly on my 43 years living, working, and volunteering in this community — the countless rodeos I’ve attended; the businesses I have watched flourish and, at times, change hands; the many parades down 87 and more recently Main Street; the celebrations of lives well-lived and the new beginnings of families; and the dreams come true to locals and newcomers alike. These wonderful memories have helped me envision a thriving Payson for generations to come, where our kids and their kids love this town and continue to want to make it their home, just as my two daughters did.
I can promise you in my next four years on the council, this will be my North Star. I am not here to play politics; I am here to advocate for what is best for the residents of our town.
I look forward to welcoming Scott Nossek to the council and hope my fellow Payson residents will join me in rallying behind Jolynn Schinstock in her bid for the final seat in November.
Again, I thank you for your continued support and will work on your behalf to address the needs of Rim Country residents.
Barbara Underwood, Payson
Barbara noticed you and your husband posting signs for your majority candidate Jolynn Schinstock, supporting Deborah Rose, don’t want to witness the Payson Town Council operate the way the Payson Unified School District Board operated. Incompetence supervising incompetence!!!
