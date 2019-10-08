Appreciated Max Foster’s columns
Editor:
Just wanted to thank Max Foster for all the great columns on Pine and Strawberry he has done.
Not only was there a ton of information, but he made the columns enjoyable, helped to keep the people of Pine and Strawberry up-to-date with all the current events, upcoming festivals, people in the news (and animals), and a host of other information.
He wrote his columns with integrity, accuracy and sensitivity.
I for one will be forever grateful.
Thanks Max.
Ira Gibel, Pine
