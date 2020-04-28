Appreciation for hospice volunteers
Editor:
Even at the end of life, there can be a lot of living to do. Hospice volunteers help patients and families create meaningful moments and lasting memories. Right here in our community, 27 trained volunteers work with Compassus hospice patients and families, giving selflessly to help people live as fully as possible at the end of life.
In times of crisis, volunteers are even more integral to the health and safety of vulnerable patients. In light of coronavirus social distancing recommendations, Compassus volunteers are lending their time in different ways: shopping for groceries and supplies and delivering meals to the patients and loved ones we serve. And the traditional companionship they provide looks a little different, too — volunteers communicate with letters and phone calls as patients are able. Though face-to-face interaction is limited, the support of Compassus volunteers is unwavering. Our community is a better, more compassionate place because of their service.
Across the U.S., more than 400,000 hospice volunteers give 19 million hours of service every year. Hospice volunteers are an indispensable part of the care team, bringing companionship to people in the final months and weeks of life, providing respite to families and caregivers and supporting the administrative responsibilities of hospice programs. Every single volunteer deserves our appreciation and grateful acknowledgment.
I encourage anyone who may be interested in becoming a hospice volunteer to contact Compassus – Payson at 928-472-6340 or to visit compassus.com/volunteers to learn more. Hospice volunteer opportunities are endless, and all hospice volunteers receive free training. Whether volunteering a few hours a month or six hours a week, all efforts are appreciated and needed.
Amelia Newton-Winiecki, Compassus – Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!