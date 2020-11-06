Editor:
Well, you are doing it again, only this time it’s even worse. Raising electric prices on thousands of people who can’t afford your rates now, and haven’t been able to afford the rates for many years.
It should be criminal for the common citizen to be forced to put up with the greed being given to a relatively few people, at the expense of the masses.
You may sit back and feel complacent, because we don’t know you individually, however, people involved in this committee, with power over others, should stop and consider being more giving than taking. That includes members of the Arizona Corporation Commission.
Ginger Jeffers, Pine
