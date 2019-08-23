Are you really OK?
Editor:
To all the Trump supporters:
I get that you like Trump and his conservative policies on abortion, LGBTQ issues, the Supreme Court, and think that his economic policies are good. But are you really OK with him cozying up to:
- Kim Jong Un, the leader of the most totalitarian country on the planet;
- Vladimir Putin, the architect of an all-out assault on the integrity of our country’s elections and who orders the murders of those who oppose him;
- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the man who ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a journalist for the Washington Post, and;
- white nationalists for whom he makes excuses at every turn?
Last, but certainly not least, are you really OK with him doing absolutely nothing to protect one of the very building blocks of our democracy, i.e., the integrity of our elections?
Are you really OK with all those things? I just don’t understand how you can be.
A. G. Kimber, Payson
