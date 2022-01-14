Arizona Cardinals Jan 14, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:The Cardinals must have some very clever plan to lose their way into the Super Bowl! Should we tell ‘em that ain’t how it works? Ned Schall, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Super Bowl Cardinal Arizona Cardinals American Football Plan Editor Ned Schall Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Real estate boom continues in Rim Country Special Olympics athletes return to the lanes Ferris sues Rim Country Educational Alliance Backyard wildlife provides plenty of entertainment Parents protest COVID quarantine in schools Latest Stories Buckhead Mesa Landfill pond needs repairs TCCA hosts two performances next week Real estate boom continues in Rim Country Special Olympics athletes return to the lanes Ferris sues Rim Country Educational Alliance Backyard wildlife provides plenty of entertainment Governor calls for expanded school choice – blasts mask mandates Parents protest COVID quarantine in schools Almanac Sharon Weir named P/S Volunteer of the Year Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor March for Life sign waving event Thanks for the memories Proud Trump supporter Trump critic should get facts straight Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission wants to hear from you We need to prepare for other pandemics Columnists Things I never dreamt I would see Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment – Part 3 Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment – Part 2 Eighty-nine years of slow but steady enlightenment A little time, a little work, and a few dollars increase house values – Part 3 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Payson Guy & Vi Real Estate St. Vincent de Paul Shopping Mall Heart, Artery & Vein Institute Diamond Quality Beef Integricare RR Gila County Redistricting Deadline Big O Tires Community Wellness & Education Town of Payson Public Hearing on Home Rule Tonto Basin Fire Department Thank You Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Herb 'n Glass Wellness Outpost Tom Russell & Associates Krispy Krunchy Chicken Payson Idol Winners Dr. Jaber Abawi Beeline Cafe Rosati's Team Member of the Month Dr. Friedman Botox Party Integricare 2x3 Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Pueblo de Payson Eleccion Primaria - Spanish Town of Payson Primary Election - English Gila County Notice of Public Hearing T Mobile Now Hiring Delicious Cafe Banner Health Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Dr. Bob Gear Psalm Luke 2:14 Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Westwood Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing?
