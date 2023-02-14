It’s not bad enough that Arizona public education is facing a funding crisis and ranks at the bottom nationally when it comes to quality of education. (Now) a local private, for-profit company has become eligible to scoop up tax dollars to provide free horseback riding lessons to home-schooled children. This was reported in the Feb. 3 issue of the Roundup. Fellow citizens, those are your tax dollars being used to provide extraordinary benefits that have nothing to do with core educational requirements.
I am particularly outraged at the idea that this is a solution to the complaint that “there is nothing for young people to do” in Payson. I have an idea. If your child needs physical activity, send them to school. I believe physical education is still a part of the Payson schools curriculum. School attendance also provides socialization on a much greater scale than private horseback riding lessons.
Fully 75% of new applicants for Arizona’s expanded ESA program have never been enrolled in a public school in Arizona. This means that instead of fulfilling the original intent of supporting children with disabilities, children of military personnel and Native American students living on reservations, we taxpayers are now supporting many who were already able to afford to send their children to private schools – but now do so on our tax dollars. Mind you, it has been shown that oversight and accountability is lacking when it comes to ESA vouchers, and private schools are not required to do standardized testing or to administer the Arizona Merit test. Together with the surge in “micro schools,” tens of thousands of Arizona children are being educated without the benefit of standard curricula or qualified, certificated teachers. One of the companies promoting the idea of micro schools, Prenda, boasts that their guides (they at least have enough integrity not to call them teachers), earn about $8526 per month, but they are careful to avoid revealing how many students are in the average micro school. If the maximum enrollment is 10 pupils, that’s a very lucrative deal for Prenda AND the home-schooler.
And you and I are paying for it.
I urge every (voter) to be aware of how the Arizona Legislature is determined to dismantle public education in Arizona. We need to vote the proponents of this effort out of office at every level of government and vote for representatives who value public education.
