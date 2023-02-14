Editor:

It’s not bad enough that Arizona public education is facing a funding crisis and ranks at the bottom nationally when it comes to quality of education. (Now) a local private, for-profit company has become eligible to scoop up tax dollars to provide free horseback riding lessons to home-schooled children. This was reported in the Feb. 3 issue of the Roundup. Fellow citizens, those are your tax dollars being used to provide extraordinary benefits that have nothing to do with core educational requirements.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.