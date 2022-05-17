Arizona needs honest lawmakers May 17, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Editor:Donald Trump lost the election.Most, if not every Republican politician currently running for office is claiming the election was rigged.Any politician who says, “The election was rigged,” is lying to their constituents.Please, please don’t vote for these dishonest candidates.If the candidate will lie about this, the candidate will lie about other things.Arizona needs truth, honesty, and integrity from our lawmakers.Ted Paulk, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Front Page Stories Restaurants dealing with challenges to keep doors open Celebrate Western heritage at Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo Hometown Heroes: Veterans Helping Veterans Firewise day in Payson brings attention to fire danger Arizona ranks as ‘least safe’ state for COVID as cases rise Latest Stories Youth Conservation Corps has summer jobs Recycling event for electronics and household hazardous wastes Payson school district cafeteria staff honored Area libraries make plans for summer reading programs Restaurants dealing with challenges to keep doors open Celebrate Western heritage at Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo Hometown Heroes: Veterans Helping Veterans Firewise day in Payson brings attention to fire danger Mr. Rogers’ World Festival a Ukraine benefit St. Paul’s Episcopal Church hosts historic visit Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Politically homeless Arizona needs honest lawmakers Voter suppression Aspire Arizona Foundation pays tuition Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Remembering Linda O’Dell, Denny Morse Mexican wolf recovery sees progress despite debate over underlying science A new predator stalks the West Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Columnists Coffee Time a chance for veterans to remember, connect Do you believe all this? Fun and games with motion sickness – Part 3 Fun and games with motion sickness – Part 2 Fun and games with motion sickness Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Public Auction Help keep our kids safe KidsCare Made Easy Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo Sherra Kissee for Gila County Supervisor Rim Country Home Show Suddenlink is becoming Optimum Help Keep Our Kids Safe Arizona Public Service Payson Tire Pros Mercedes Benz of Flagstaff Office for Rent Are you uninsured or underinsured? Krispy Krunchy Chicken Delicious Cafe Community Wellness & Education Big O Tires Berkshire Hathaway - Tim Ehrhardt Rim Country Home Watch Payson Pro Rodeo Save The Vote Scrub-A-Dub Dog Grooming Hallie Overman-Jackman for County Supervisor Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Fast and reliable internet AP Mortgage Hearth Special Westwood Humane Society of Central Arizona Get Your Dream Home Free Recycling Event - Electronics & Household Hazardous Waste Entrusted Pets Cremation Ponderosa Bible Church Integricare 2x3 Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres
