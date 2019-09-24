Arizona should have Republican primary
Editor:
Given that both the Republican and Democratic nominees for president of the United States are largely determined by primary elections in each state, the failure of any state to hold such elections for either party constitutes an abridgment of the right of that state’s citizens to vote. The probability, or lack thereof, of a primary candidate to win a primary election should not be a determinant of whether or not any state holds such an election.
The current plan of the Republican Party in the state of Arizona to not hold a primary election for the 2020 presidential race not only inhibits its citizens’ right to vote, but as well impedes a candidate’s right to participate in a free election (currently there are three Republican presidential candidates in addition to Trump.). Accordingly, authorities in charge of Arizona’s elections should plan to include presidential candidates in its 2020 Republican primary election.
Daniel Richardson, Payson
For the sake of consistency, did you feel compelled to write a letter to the Editor in 2012 that the state should have forced the Democrat Party to have a Presidential Primary thereby spending state tax dollars that could be used to actually solve a real societal problem? How about the same in 2004 for the Republican Party PPE? or the 1996 Democrat PPE? I would wager large amounts of federal reserve notes that there is no record of your concerns about abridgement of voter rights.in any of those occasions.
PS: If you want to have input into these types of decisions, you should be involved in the process by being a Precinct Committeeman of your party. After all, Party Primaries are for the members of that Party to decide. How about spending your time and attention to solving the homeless or youth drug use problems locally - you could actually be doing something of value
