I am so glad that there are some people who could control their thoughts enough to write about armed adults that intimidated anyone who wanted to take part in a peaceful protest because I could not.
When I first read about this I got so mad that I could not think of an intelligent way to express myself. How much training have those big bad people had in law enforcement? Do they even realize that if they shot someone that was not a threat to them or another person they would be the ones in trouble?
I have so many names that I would like to call these people but that would not accomplish anything.
To the people and especially the young ones who were intimidated, I say you have a right to protest and I am sorry this had to happen to you because of a few bullies.
To the adults that were there that day, yes you have the right to walk around with the big guns and act like you are going to save the community. But the community is looking at you and shaking their heads and thinking you are a little short on common sense.
Gary Altman, Payson
To the people carrying guns lawfully, I say thank you! Thank you for exercising your right to do so. Clearly you've upset some sensitive people because of how things turned out. Had the buses of criminals disguised as "protesters" shown up and begun to show the same courtesy they've shows places like Scottsdale Fashion Square while "protesting" I'm certain the sentiments shown here would be far different.
Too bad places like Seattle didn't have the same response or they wouldn't be in the mess they're currently in. With all the law enforcement in Payson, it's amazing that none of these "bullies" were hassled. Perhaps it's because their rights don't end where the sensitive folks feelings start. I say keep up the great work! Payson is safer because of these people.
Jack
