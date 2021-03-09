Editor:
Of late it seems that Senator Wendy Rogers has become the target of repeated hate-filled attacks.
The articles written about her are laced with just enough misinformation to appear credible to uniformed readers, while the balance is nothing more than deceit, vitriol and unfounded accusations.
Senator Wendy Rogers has obviously read and understands the U.S. Constitution, something those writing the attack articles appear to have never done.
Senator Rogers also has sense enough to know that the attacks at the Capitol building have been proven to be planned well in advance by antifa, BLM and a few radicals and the only murder that occurred was that of an innocent woman who was unarmed, a veteran and a Trump supporter.
She is also working to protect the citizens of Arizona from having their constitutional rights being destroyed by misguided state legislators.
Please take an unbiased stance and start producing truthful, fact-checked and informative articles so your readers can be accurately informed.
James Dutton, Paulden
The writer states "Senator Rogers also has sense enough to know that the attacks at the Capitol building have been proven to be planned well in advance by antifa, BLM and a few radicals". In which alternate dimension? Perhaps taking a look at the USDOJ's list of persons charged in the Capitol Breach might bring the writer back to earth: https://www.justice.gov/usao-dc/capitol-breach-cases. If Wendy Rogers (and the writer of this letter to the editor) continue to believe that Antifa and BLM are responsible then the following adage applies: 'There's medication for that.'
"Misinformation"? Wendy Rogers has proposed a bill that would set aside the election results and allow politicians to make their own decision about who to elect.
Guess it’s ok to not mention the murder of the Capital Police officer.
Talk about misinformation!
Just include what supports your argument and ignore the facts.
Glad the Payson Roundup reports factual news, unlike so many others.
State lawmakers are elected. No one is proposing that election results be "set aside," just that the US Constitution be followed, and that compromised elections don't determine public policy.
