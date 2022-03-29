Very seldom are complex problems solved or diminished with simple solutions. However, once in a while, some straightforward thinking makes sense and the impossible becomes possible.
Here are some of our state’s impossible problems like our public schools are neglected and underfunded, our roadways are crumbling and unsafe, our voting rights are under attack, women’s right to decide their own birthing decisions are under assault, state budget talks are still held in secret, voting districts are manipulated to favor one-party rule, our prisons are in shambles and in need of repair, and tax breaks seem to continue to benefit the super wealthy and/or corporations.
Now, the partial solution to many of the above-mentioned problems can be addressed by doing one, two, three or all of the following:
Elect a Democratic governor in November. He or she can veto a lot of the craziness and buffoonery that emanates from our legislature.
Elect a majority of Democrats to the state Senate. This would force the current party in power to cooperate, compromise, and even be conciliatory on bipartisan issues.
Elect enough Democrats to the state House so they could serve as a “firewall” to strange bills and to lawmakers bent on legislating extreme ideas or laws.
Whether Democrats and independent voters will coalesce to pass any or all of these simple suggestions won’t really be known until the morning of Nov. 9.
(6) comments
Yes, because the list of blue states and cities that are prospering is pretty much non-existent. Let's look at those before we cast a legal ballot this coming election, and the ones that follow. Socialism as the left pushes it, and any socialism for that matter, have never worked. At some point you run out of other people's money. Look no further than the mass exodus from Kalifornistan if you need proof.
Jack
Look everyone, we found one of the 35% that supports Brandon and his high inflation, high gas prices, vaccine mandates, vaccine lockdowns, mask mandates, open borders, election fraud, gaslighting, etc, etc, etc. Democrats and their unAmerican policies ARE the problem.
"Brandon" won.
Putin's puppet lost.
The Big Lie has been debunked.
Republican lawmakers refuse to support Arizona public schools.
Yet the deniers continue to rant.
Look everyone, another Brandon supporter (Ted Paulk) who doesn’t care how much you have to pay for gas and groceries. He also doesn’t care how many illegal immigrants come into our community with fentanyl and human trafficking. In other words, he could care less about our American rural community and the constitutional freedoms we love so much. He and Richard Meszar are one and the same.
Your dreaming and your nightmare will soon be over the Governor will be Republican/ your Demo Senator Kelly will lose to Republican. Only way to fix your nightmare is to get rid of your friends which we will turn this state red and wake you up this November. 🇺🇸 Red Red Red
Dave, Obviously, Richard has not been even marginally paying attention to what has been happening in the legislature. The D's have had a firewall against Constitutional personal freedoms and individual liberty for the last two years. With the help of RINOs Rusty Bowers, Joel John, Joanne Osborne and Michelle Udall in the House and Paul Boyer, JD Mesnard, Tyler Pace and Michelle Ugenti-Rita in the Senate, the D’s have been able to thwart protections for Arizona families. This year, we have the chance to correct that problem with a Constitutional Conservative majority in the legislature. Patriots need to vote as if their lives depended on it, because it does.
