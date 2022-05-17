I read with interest Pete Aleshire’s story in the May 13 Roundup about Arizona graduation and college attendance rates lagging. It was an excellent article highlighting the difference a college education can make in someone’s life.
I would, however, like to clarify one item in the story. Mr. Aleshire notes that MHA Foundation pays the tuition costs for Payson High School students to take dual enrollment courses. In fact, it is Aspire Arizona Foundation (AAF) that pays for Rim Country students (Payson High School and home schooled students) to take those dual enrollment courses and get a head start on their college education.
MHA, like it has with so many important programs in Payson, is and has been an important supporter of Aspire Arizona Foundation’s work since the dual credit program began in 2016.
AAF is grateful to MHA Foundation, the Holbrook Pyle Foundation, the McKinley Educational Initiative and nearly 90 other individuals and businesses here in Rim Country for their ongoing support.
These foundations, businesses and individuals, through their support of AAF’s work, have made it possible for 461 Payson students, many of whom are now graduating from college, to take these dual credit courses since 2016.
On behalf of the students and the nine-member all volunteer AAF board of directors, we thank you.
Paul Brocker, president, Aspire Arizona Foundation
