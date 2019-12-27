Back at you
Editor:
Back at you, Dell Owens.
The wall was begun in 1990 by Republican President Bush and further barriers were completed by Presidents Clinton and Obama — both Democrats.
Lawsuits related to sex abuse by scoutmasters span decades of abuse as adult scouts come forward. These assaults were perpetrated by “straight” men who were pedophiles. Research supports there is no link between homosexuality and child sexual abuse.
Sixty percent of college professors from major universities are registered either Republican or Democrat. The vast majority of those are Democrats. However, 40 percent of college professors are independent — not registered so not included in these figures.
Only two Democratic candidates, Warren and Sanders, support free health care for all Americans. Three candidates are committed to stabilizing or lowering the national debt. In 2017 the GOP blocked efforts to rein in budget deficits — efforts put in place by Democratic President Obama.
Police chiefs from across the country continually call for universal background checks for firearms purchases according to the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). FBI does background checks but only when sales are through a licensed, firearms dealers.
Families do include men, not just women. Men might wish to care for their daughters in a “family restroom” where men aren’t standing at urinals with their penises on display.
Barbi Buchanan, Payson
